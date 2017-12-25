Political scientist predicts serious challenges for Azerbaijan on the way of finding alternative route to Upper Lars

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Finding an alternative route to Upper Lars involves serious challenges for Azerbaijan, Narek Minasyan – head of the Insight Analytical Center for Applied Policy and Research, told reporters, adding that the opening of such corridors is a serious blow to the blockade policy somehow making it effective, reports Armenpress.

“Azerbaijan already conducts a very serious lobby among the Georgian lawmakers. The evidence of this are the statements of the lawmakers. We can suppose from this that Baku already takes actions”, he said. He added that the issue of finding alternative routes to Upper Lars has always been in the Armenian-Georgian agenda, and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s upcoming two-day visit to Georgia is very important in this regard.

“In early 2017 during his visit to Georgia Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said there will be alternative routes, and this proves that the Armenian side had certain involvement in the process although at close formats”, he said, stating that the President’s visit can have a positive impact in terms of the use of the abovementioned alternative measures by Armenia.

Narek Minasyan said Russia also must take its step to solve the issue of finding an alternative route to Upper Lars, and taking into account the Armenian-Russian relations, it is likely that the issue can also be included in the Armenian-Russian agenda.