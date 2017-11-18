Works in Amulsar gold mine to be conducted by Caterpillar equipment worth 65 mln USD

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 18, ARMENPRESS. Lydian Armenia CJSC will conduct the extraction and transfer of mine from the Amulsar gold mine through the mining equipment of Caterpillar company, reports Armenpress.

At the moment 1 excavator, 6 trucks are working at the scene, three more trucks and several supporting small vehicles will be available soon. The total cost of the equipment is 65 million dollars.

Peter Nel, technical assurance coordinator at Lydian Armenia CJSC, presented the equipment to the reporters. “The first two equipment in the mining are used jointly, they fill the mines into the trucks. The equipment I mentioned are completely enough for conducting the works of the upcoming three years”, he said, adding that the equipment was imported from US and Germany in parts, and the Zeppelin, Caterpillar’s regional representative, helps collecting the vehicles.

Moreover, the Lydian Armenia has acquired a simulator on which the future drivers will learn driving. “The simulator will create real conditions for the driver, firstly they will learn on the stimulator, and then will drive. In order to drive these vehicles a special license is needed which can be used in different countries of the world in the mining field. The cost of the license is 20 thousand dollars”, he said.

Hayk Aloyan, Managing Director at Lydian Armenia CJSC, said this is the biggest contract in the history that Zeppelin signed for acquiring such equipment.

The vehicles have not been operated yet. The company waits for the fire prevention system which should be installed in all vehicles to neutralize the dangerous situation in case of fire. After the close of the mine, there are plans to sell the equipment.