President Sargsyan extends condolences to US counterpart Donald Trump on deadly Texas shooting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan extended condolences to his US counterpart Donald Trump on the Sutherland Springs, Texas church shooting, which killed and wounded dozens of innocent people, the President’s Office said.

In the telegram, President Sargsyan expressed deepest condolences to President Trump, to the good people of the United States and the families of the victims, wishing fortitude and speedy recovery to the wounded.