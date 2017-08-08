UEFA Super Cup. Mkhitaryan in starting lineup, Ronaldo on reserve bench

YEREVAN, AUGUST 8, ARMENPRESS. Capitain of the Armenia national football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in the strating lineup of "Manchester United" in the UEFA Super Cup that will kick off at 22:45 by the Yerevan time in the capital of Macedonia Skopje. Leader of "Real Madrid" Cristiano Ronaldo is on the reserve bench.

"Armenpress" reports De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Darwin, Matic, Sierra, Pogba, Lingard, Mkhitaryan, Lukaku arethe starting lineup of "Manchester United".