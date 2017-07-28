YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/71: Nobel Prize Laureate Svetlana Alexievich’s The Last Witnesses debuts in top 10

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The exclusive project of ARMENPRESS entitled ‘Yerevan Bestseller’ brings the top ten bestselling books of Yerevan every week.

Edgar Harutyunyan’s ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ is this week’s bestseller. This is the second book of the author. ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ is about human relationship, love, friendship and betrayal.

Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Picture Of Dorian Gray’, which was last week’s chartbuster, is ranked second. Dorian Gray is the subject of a full-length portrait in oil by Basil Hallward, an artist who is impressed and infatuated by Dorian's beauty; he believes that Dorian's beauty is responsible for the new mode in his art as a painter. Through Basil, Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton, and he soon is enthralled by the aristocrat's hedonistic worldview: that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life.

Mark Aren’s ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’ is 3rd in the list. The novel is about a Turkish former soldier, who suddenly hears a lullaby song – the only memory from his mother – and discovers that this song is actually in Armenian. The story tells about his subsequent inner feelings, struggles and attempts to find the graves of his parents.

Nobel Prize Laureate Svetlana Alexievich’s The Last Witnesses has debuted in the list and is 4th.

Alexievich is a Belarusian investigative journalist and non-fiction prose writer who writes in Russian. She was awarded the 2015 Nobel Prize in Literature "for her polyphonic writings, a monument to suffering and courage in our time". She is the first writer from Belarus to receive the award.

Stefan Zweig’s ‘Collected Stories’ has returned to the list. Zweig was an Austrian novelist, playwright, journalist and biographer. At the height of his literary career, in the 1920s and 1930s, he was one of the most popular writers in the world. The book was translated by Ara Arakelyan and Margarit Arakelyan.

‘The Boy in the Striped Pajamas’ is ranked 6th in the list. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pajamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen is ranked 7th. First published in 1813, the story charts the emotional development of the protagonist, Elizabeth Bennet, who learns the error of making hasty judgments and comes to appreciate the difference between the superficial and the essential

‘The Alchemist’ by Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho is 8th.Originally written in Portuguese, it became an international bestseller translated into some 70 languages as of 2016. An allegorical novel, The Alchemist follows a young Andalusian shepherd in his journey to Egypt, after having a recurring dream of finding treasure there.

‘Give Me Your Hand, Kiddo’ by Gurgen Khanjyan is next in the list. It is a psychological novel centered on the past, memories, the desires of a man and the actual reality.

Spencer Johnson’s ‘Who Moved My Cheese’ concludes the list. Published on September 8, 1998, Who Moved My Cheese is a motivational business fable. The text describes change in one's work and life, and four typical reactions to those changes by two mice and two "little people," during their hunt for cheese. A New York Times business bestseller upon release, Who Moved My Cheese? remained on the list for almost five years and spent over 200 weeks on Publishers Weekly's hardcover nonfiction list. It has sold more than 26 million copies worldwide in 37 languages and remains one of the best-selling business books.