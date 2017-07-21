YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/70: Wilde’s Dorian Gray named chartbuster of the week

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The exclusive project of ARMENPRESS entitled ‘Yerevan Bestseller’ brings the top ten bestselling books of Yerevan every week.

Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Picture Of Dorian Gray’ tops this week’s bestselling list. Dorian Gray is the subject of a full-length portrait in oil by Basil Hallward, an artist who is impressed and infatuated by Dorian's beauty; he believes that Dorian's beauty is responsible for the new mode in his art as a painter. Through Basil, Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton, and he soon is enthralled by the aristocrat's hedonistic worldview: that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life.

Edgar Harutyunyan’s ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ comes next. This is the second book of the author. ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ is about human relationship, love, friendship and betrayal.

Spencer Johnson’s ‘Who Moved My Cheese’ is 3rd. Published on September 8, 1998, Who Moved My Cheese is a motivational business fable. The text describes change in one's work and life, and four typical reactions to those changes by two mice and two "little people," during their hunt for cheese. A New York Times business bestseller upon release, Who Moved My Cheese? remained on the list for almost five years and spent over 200 weeks on Publishers Weekly's hardcover nonfiction list. It has sold more than 26 million copies worldwide in 37 languages and remains one of the best-selling business books.

Mark Aren’s ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’ is next.

‘The Boy in the Striped Pajamas’ is ranked 5th in the list. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pajamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

‘The Alchemist’ by Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho comes next. The novel is about having a dream and the dedication to making it come true, coupled with love, kindness and the ability to recognize a new country.

‘Give Me Your Hand, Kiddo’ by Gurgen Khanjyan is next in the list. It is a psychological novel centered on the past, memories, the desires of a man and the actual reality.

‘And the Mountains Echoed’’ by Afghan-American author Khaled Hosseini is next. The book is written similarly to a collection of short stories, with each of the nine chapters being told from the perspective of a different character. The book's foundation is built on the relationship between ten-year-old Abdullah and his three-year-old sister Pari and their father's decision to sell her to a childless couple in Kabul, an event that ties the various narratives together.

“The Bastard of Istanbul” by Turkish author Elif Şafak, comes next. It was originally written in English, and upon being translated to Turkish it became a bestseller.

The story centers around Asya Kazancı and Armanoush Tchakhmakhchian. It is set in Arizona; San Francisco, California; and Istanbul, Turkey. The novel deals with their families and how they are connected through the history of the 1915 Armenian Genocide. At age nineteen, Armanoush travels secretly to Istanbul to search for her Armenian roots.

“The Fault in Our Stars” by John Green, published in January 2012 concludes the list. The title is inspired by Act 1, Scene 2 of Shakespeare's play Julius Caesar, in which the nobleman Cassius says to Brutus: "The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, / But in ourselves, that we are underlings." The story is narrated by Hazel Grace Lancaster, a sixteen-year-old girl with cancer. Hazel is forced by her parents to attend a support group in the "Literal Heart of Jesus" where she subsequently meets and falls in love with 17 year old Augustus Waters, an ex-basketball player and amputee.