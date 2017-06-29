3 Armenian doctors awarded Fridtjof Nansen Gold Medals for Nuba Mountains mission

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Lt. Colonel Gevorg Voskanyan, Major Hayk Hovhannisyan and Armine Barkhudaryan – the three Armenian doctors who departed for the Nuba Mountains in Sudan to substitute for American doctor Tom Catena – the laureate of Aurora Prize who temporarily left his post to visit Armenia for the awarding ceremony, were bestowed with the Fridtjof Nansen Gold Commemorative Medals.

At the June 15 decision of the Board of Trustees of Armenia’s Fridtjof Nansen Foundation, the three doctors were awarded the Fridtjof Nansen Gold Commemorative Medal for their activities towards establishing humanitarian principles.

Felix Bakhchinyan, president of the Board of Trustees bestowed the medals on June 28.