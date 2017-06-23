YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/66: Gurgen Khanjyan’s ‘Give Me Your Hand, Kiddo’ tops the list

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The exclusive project of ARMENPRESS entitled ‘Yerevan Bestseller’ brings the top ten bestselling books of Yerevan every week.

‘Give Me Your Hand, Kiddo’ by Gurgen Khanjyan is this week’s top bestselling book in the city. The novel is about a history of man eroded in times and realities, who is capable to overcome it. The book was edited by Arkmenik Nikoghosyan.

Edgar Harutyunyan’s ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ collection comes next. This is the second book of the author. ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ is about human relationship, love, friendship and betrayal.

Mark Aren’s ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’ is ranked 3rd in the list. The story describes the inner world of an Armenophobic Turkish former serviceman, when he, already an old man, suddenly hears a lullaby song that reminds him of his mother and later finds out that the song is in Armenian: realizing his parents were Armenians. He spends his remaining life searching the graves of his parents, without knowing that it was a misunderstanding.

Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Picture Of Dorian Gray’ is ranked 4th in the bestselling list of the week. Dorian Gray is the subject of a full-length portrait in oil by Basil Hallward, an artist who is impressed and infatuated by Dorian's beauty; he believes that Dorian's beauty is responsible for the new mode in his art as a painter. Through Basil, Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton, and he soon is enthralled by the aristocrat's hedonistic worldview: that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life.

Dan Brown’s ‘Inferno’ returns to the list and is ranked 5th. The book’s heroes are moving by the trace of talented scientist’s horrible message fascinated by the obsessed idea on Earth and humanity's salvation. American professor and his quick-witted assistant are in crazy searches in Florence, Venice and Istanbul. Are the efforts futile?... The novel presents constant escapes and searches: Dante Alighieri’s inferno is emerging from time to time in front of the reader and not only in the secret lines of the "Divine comedy" but also in renaissance paintings of great masters.

‘The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas’ is ranked 6th in the list. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

‘Fahrenheit 451’ by Ray Bradbury comes next. Fahrenheit 451 is a dystopian novel published in 1953. It is regarded as one of his best works. The novel presents a future American society where books are outlawed and "firemen" burn any that are found. The title refers to the temperature that Bradbury understood to be the autoignition point of paper.

‘Flowers for Algernon’ by David Keyes is ranked 8th. The short story, written in 1958 and first published in the April 1959 issue of The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction, won the Hugo Award for Best Short Story in 1960.

‘The Alchemist’ by Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho is ranked 9th in the list. The novel is about having a dream and the dedication to making it come true, coupled with love, kindness and the ability to recognize a new country.

‘Animal Farm’ by George Orwell concludes the bestselling list of the week. Animal Farm is an allegorical and dystopian novel, published in Englandon 17 August 1945. According to Orwell, the book reflects events leading up to theRussian Revolution of 1917 and then on into the Stalin era in the Soviet Union. Orwell, ademocratic socialist, was an outspoken critic of Joseph Stalin and, especially after experiences with the NKVD and the Spanish Civil War, he was actively opposed to the controversial ideology of Stalinism. The book is banned in China, North Korea, Burma and a number of Islamic countries.

YEREVAN BESTSELLER presented by Angela Hambardzumyan

Bookinist, Hay Girk, Edit Print and Zangak book stores were surveyed for the project.



