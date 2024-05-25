Protection of Kirants section of the state border will be carried out by transitional scheme until July 24 - PM

YEREVAN, 24 MAY, ARMENPRESS. From May 24, the border guard troops of the Republic's National Security Service took over the protection of state borders in the delimited part of the region of Tavush.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this while addressing the nation on May 24.

“Starting from today, May 24, 2024, the border guard troops of the National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia took over the protection of the 1.9 km section of Berkaber settlement, 4.9 km section of Voskepar and Baghanis settlements of the state border of the Republic of Armenia.

Protection of the 5.8 km demarcated section of the Kirants settlement of the state border will be carried out by a transitional scheme until July 24, 2024,’’ said the Prime Minister.

The PM noted that the border demarcation process was understandably the most discussed topic of recent months.

“I consider it important that each of us, each citizen, has a clear answer to the following questions: what is happening in our country, what is happening with our country, why is it all happening, what are the possible scenarios and alternatives after this point?

The key factor from which the current processes derive is the strategy that the government of the Republic of Armenia has put on its table. That is the strategy of Real Armenia, the strategy of Armenia, the gilded map-image of which I show you at every opportunity. That's the Armenia I am talking about,''said Pashinyan.