Vahagn Khachaturyan and Daniel Azatyan address issues in Armenian banking system

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received Chairman of the Union of Banks of Armenia Daniel Azatyan.

Vahagn Khachaturyan welcomed the guest and noted that the banking system is the most authoritative and independent structure in Armenia, playing an important role in the stability of the country and the development of its economy since its creation, reported the office of the President of the Republic of Armenia.

The President highlighted the importance of healthy competition in the banking system, ensuring continuous improvement and flexibility.

Daniel Azatyan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet and noted that one of the main goals of creating the Union is the impartial protection of the interests of Armenian banks, as well as ensuring the security of the competitive environment in the banking system.

Daniel Azatyan provided the President with detailed information about the main activities of the Union of Banks, touched upon events in the banking system of Armenia, existing problems and opportunities to overcome them.

VahagnKhachaturyan expressed his willingness to support initiatives aimed at reforming and developing the country's banking sector within the scope of the president's powers.