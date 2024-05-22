Foreign ministry responds to news of planned visit by Raisi to Armenia on May 19

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia responded to the news spread in the Russian media regarding the planned visit of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter accident. The visit, initially scheduled for May 19, has been postponed.

"Official information is provided about the confirmed visits of high-ranking officials to the Republic of Armenia," said Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, in response to “Armenpress”.

Earlier, TASS wrote that the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Armenia was scheduled for May 19, but it was postponed.

The helicopter carrying President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on May 19 crashed during landing in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. The incident occurred as the president was returning from the opening ceremony of a reservoir on the Iran-Azerbaijan border, accompanied by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials. Tragically, none of the occupants survived the crash.