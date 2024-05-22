Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   22 May 2024

Yerevan Municipality's construction and improvement department has a new head

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armen Harutyunyan was appointed temporary head of the Construction and Improvement Department of Yerevan Municipality.

Mayor Tigran Avinyan introduced him during the procedural meeting of Yerevan Municipality and wished him success.








