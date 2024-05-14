We look forward to the EU's decision to include Armenia in the European Peace Fund - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 14, ARMENPRESS. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Pashinyan stated that Yerevan is now looking forward to the European Union’s decision to include Armenia in the European Peace Fund. Pashinyan also expressed hope that negotiations with the EU on visa liberalization will begin, said Armenian Prime Minister during the discussion on the topic "From the frontline: Armenia's defense of democracy" within the framework of the Copenhagen Democracy Summit, referring to Armenian-EU relations and their prospects.

“You know that Armenia is a member of the CSTO. While we're technically still members, I've mentioned that our involvement is currently on hold,” Pashinyan noted, pointing out that the crisis in Armenia-CSTO relations arose precisely from the moment when Azerbaijani forcesi nvaded Armenia, and according to CSTO protocols, the organization and its member states should have supported Armenia in this situation.

But despite making a formal request, the CSTO refused to take any concrete steps, and, in fact, this is the main reason for freezing our participation in the CSTO at all levels,” the Prime Minister noted.

When asked by the moderator whether, in light of these events, Yerevan expects the West to ensure the security of Armenia, Prime Minister Pashinyan replied:

“You know that our political position and policy is to diversify our external relations in all areas. We are now developing defense cooperation with India, France and other countries. Now we have some cooperation with the EU because, as I said, we are happy to have the EUMA on the border between us and Azerbaijan, said Pashinyan, adding this is a civilian mission, but on the other hand, it is a kind of new factor for the security of the region, and it is the first time that the European Union is involved in any way in the security agenda of the Republic of Armenia.”

Prime Minister noted that Armenia is now looking forward to the European Union’s decision to include Armenia in the European Peace Fund.

We hope to begin negotiations on visa liberalization, and last year I announced in the European Parliament that Armenia is ready to be as close to the European Union as the European Union deems possible. This was and still is our position,” emphasized Pashinyan.