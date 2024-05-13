Armenian sambo wrestlers won 18 medals at the European Championship

YEREVAN, MAY 13, ARMENPRESS. At the European Sambo Championships of different age groups, held from May 9 to 12 in the Serbia, Novi Sad, Armenian teams of different ages won 3 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze medals.

By total Armenian athletes took 4th place with 18 medals.

As part of the Armenian national team, the European champion title was won by Mais Nersisyan (weight category 64 kg/combat sambo), Anna Ayvazyan (weight category 50 kg/junior) and Alex Khachatryan (weight category 53 kg/junior).

Narek Dallakyan (64 kg weight category), Arsen Khanjyan (98 kg weight category), Arman Avanesyan (98 kg weight category) and Arpine Mnatsakanyan (54 kg weight category) were awarded the title of vice-champion in adult competitions. Samvel Ghazaryan (79 kg weight category) won silver medals in the youth competition, and Meline Arakelyan (47 kg weight category), Narek Simonyan (53 kg weight category) and Seyran Sarukhanyan (88 kg weight category) won silver medals in the youth competition.

Bronze medals were won by Karen Sargsyan (weight category 58 kg), Srbuhi Hovakimyan (weight category 59 kg), Mher Merjanyan (weight category 71 kg) and Avetik Poghosyan (weight category 88 kg). Mher Meloyan (weight category 58 kg) and Ani Martirosyan (weight category 54 kg) rose to the third step of the podium in the 18-20 year old competition, and Levon Vanoyan (79 kg) in the 16-18 year old competition.

About 600 athletes from 29 countries took part in the European Championships.

Before the European Championship, the Executive Committee of the European Sports Federation held a meeting, during which elections were conducted for new members of the Executive Committee and the Federation's leadership.

The president of the Sambo Federation of Armenia, Mikael Hayrapetyan, was elected to the position of vice-president of the European Federation.