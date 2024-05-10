Armenia's “Ladaniva” reached Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final

YEREVAN, MAY 10, ARMENPRESS. “Ladaniva”, representing Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, having performed on the second day of the semi-finals and reached the final, which will take place on May 11.

The second day of the competition's semi-finals took place on May 9 in the Swedish city of Malmö. It was broadcast live on Public Television.

Armenia, Latvia, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway, Israel, Greece, Estonia, Switzerland and Georgia reach the second day of the semi-finals.

France, Italy and Spain are among the founding countries of the competition; they mechanically qualify for the finals, without preliminary performances.

To vote for the representative of Armenia, it was necessary to send #08 to the short number allocated in the given country. It was not possible to vote for our delegate from Armenia. Countries not participating in the competition could also vote. you had to log in to www.esc.vote. A vote cast in this manner was treated as a vote from one country.

The Ladaniva group was founded by Jaklin Baghdasaryan and Louis Thomas. The rest of the group changed. The music for the song “Jako” was written by Louis Thomas, lyrics by Jaklin Bagdasaryan. The group represents the cultures of different countries, thanks to which it was loved and recognized in France, Armenia and other countries. They perform Armenian, Balkan, African, Serbian and other music. Artists believe that there should be no boundaries in art and music.