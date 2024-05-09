YEREVAN, MAY 8, ARMENPRESS. Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council took place in the Kremlin, Moscow. The latter, in addition to the leaders of the EAEU countries, was also attended by the presidents of Uzbekistan and Cuba, which have the status of observer countries in the EAEU, the PM's Office said in a readout.

According to the readout issued by the PM's Office, first, the narow-format session was held, after which the participants posed for a family photo.

Prime Minister Pashinyan made a speech at the expanded-format session, in which he specifically stated:

"Dear heads of delegations,

Dear participants of the meeting,

I am glad to welcome you to the first meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council this year.

First of all, I would like to thank the Russian side for organizing today's meeting at a high level.

I am also happy to welcome the leaders of EAEU observer countries and the invited guests.

As we have already mentioned during the narrow format discussion, today's meeting coincides with the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on EAEU in Astana on May 29, 2014.

During the ten years of its existence, the Eurasian Economic Union has become an important platform for close economic interaction between the member states.

It is clear that the normative base of EAEU continues to be developed, and the end of this process is not yet near. It is important that it is being developed within the framework of economic logic. Only on the basis of respecting the interests of partner countries and searching for constructive solutions corresponding to the interests of each member state will we be able to maintain the effectiveness of the Union. We consider it necessary to focus our efforts in order to take into account the national priorities of socio-economic development.

Our cooperation should work for the benefit of the citizens and businesses of our countries, contribute to the improvement of their well-being and the modernization of national economies.

Dear participants of the meeting,

Dear Colleagues,

Dear participants of the meeting,

Dear Colleagues,

Returning to the actual issues on the agenda, I cannot but point out that the process of forming a common market with unified regulatory systems in the field of energy resources has been significantly delayed. The Armenian side approaches with understanding to the possible revision of the deadlines for the implementation of unfulfilled measures, but believes that this process cannot last indefinitely and should be implemented within a reasonable time.

We have repeatedly stated that the Republic of Armenia is ready for a constructive dialogue for reaching a quick consensus on unresolved issues and launching the EAEU common electricity market on time.

We attach particular importance to the creation of a legal framework that ensures the trade and economic interests of the entrepreneurs of the member states in global trade. In this context, we consider it important to sign a protocol on electronic exchange of information between EAEU member states and Vietnam, which will increase the volume of mutual trade between partner countries.

The Armenian side also supports the adoption of the package of documents for the start of negotiations with Mongolia, one of our partners in Asia. Of course, the signing of the temporary trade agreement will create new opportunities for the expansion of trade, economic and cooperative interaction.

Dear Colleagues,

The development of transport infrastructure will give an additional impetus to the growth of the trade turnover of our countries. In this context, I will once again mention the "Crossroads of Peace" project initiated by the Armenian government, the purpose of which is to create the necessary logistical conditions for the development of trade and economic relations between all interested states, based on full respect for the sovereignty and jurisdiction of states, equality and reciprocity.

Concluding my speech, I would like to note that the Armenian side consistently advocates for the preservation of the fundamental principles underlying the Treaty on EAEU and expresses its readiness for active interaction with all member states for the benefit of further development of the chosen paradigm of economic cooperation.

Thanks for attention".

During the session, issues related to cooperation within the framework of EAEU were discussed. In particular, reference was made to the progress of programs in different directions, as well as the development of cooperation with third countries.