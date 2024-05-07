Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   7 May 2024

Armenia’s Economy Minister to visit the USA

YEREVAN, MAY 7, ARMENPRESS. By the decision of Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia, Gevorg Papoyan, will visit the United States of America from May 9-15, 2024 (Detroit: May 9-11 and Washington: May 11-15).

The purpose of the visit is to participate in the Americas Competitiveness Exchange program and to discuss various issues related to bilateral cooperation.

