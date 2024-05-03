Semi-Finals of Futsal Champions League kick off in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. UEFA Futsal Champions League semi-finals are starting in Yerevan.

"Benfica", "Mallorca Palma Futsal", "Barca" and "Sporting" will play against each other in the semi-final games to be held at the Karen Demirchyan sports concert complex.

The official opening of the Futsal Champions League will take place on May 3 at 17:30, which will be followed by the matches "Benfica" - "Mallorca Palma Futsal" (at 18:00), "Barça" - "Sporting" (at 21:00). The final match will be held on May 5 at 20:00 and the match for the third place will be held on the same day at 17:00.