FLYONE ARMENIA started operating flights on the route Yerevan-Nice-Yerevan
YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. From 2 May 2023 FLYONE ARMENIA started operating flights on the route Yerevan-Nice- Yerevan, “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC said, noting that flights will be operated two times a week: every Thursday and Sunday.
