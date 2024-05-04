Armenia and Czechia reach agreements on military-technical cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. A delegation led by the Director General for the Industrial Cooperation Division of the Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic, Konderlová Radka, visited the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Armenia on April 22. The delegation included representatives from Czech military-industrial companies.

According to a statement by the Armenian Ministry of Defence, during the meeting with RA Deputy Minister of Defence, Karen Brutyan, discussions were held regarding the progress and development prospects of military-technical cooperation between Armenia and the Czech Republic. Several agreements were reached.