Stoltenberg says Ukraine's strikes against Russian military targets outside Ukrainian territory acceptable
19:02, 10 April 2024
YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said on Wednesday that Ukraine has the right to attack Russian military targets located outside its territory to defend itself.
''It is part of the legitimate right of self-defense to attack legitimate military targets outside the country,'' he said at a joint press conference with President of Finland Alexander Stubb, reports Interfax.
