Which Book to Choose as a Gift for the Book Giving Day? A Piece of Advice from Idram and IDBank

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The most bookish holiday of the year is almost here: on these days the book is definitely the most bought and gifted item in the town, although you can’t call it an “item”. The special offers of bookstores exceed the New Year promotions, and the book queues remind of the good old days when people stood in line to buy books.

This holiday is the most suitable moment when you can buy your loved ones the books that they wanted to read for a long time. We did the same: Idram organized a small surprise for the N military unit of the RA Defense Ministry and donated 100 books to their library on leadership, management skills and many other useful topics. We leave the video about the event here and move on to our advice on what book can be given as a gift on the occasion of the holiday.

Estes Clarissa – “Women Who Run with the Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype”: Within every woman lives a powerful force filled with instincts, creativity and great knowledge. The book tells about the instinctive nature of women and can become a source of great discoveries for you.

Marie Kondo – “Magic cleaning. The Japanese Art of Tidying Up Your Home and Life”: There are many keys to true human happiness hidden in this book about seemingly simple everyday phenomena. The book will help anyone to live a free, simple and happy life without unnecessary things and thoughts.

John Strelecky – “The Cafe on the Edge of the World”: Who am I, where am I going, am I happy? Many of us are looking for answers to these questions in different areas of life. This easily digestible book will help you completely ponder over what is really valuable and important in life, get rid of fears and doubts and open your heart to happiness.

Francesc Miralles & Héctor García – “Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life”: The Japanese believe that everyone has an ikigai, a reason to get out of bed every morning. Inspirational and comforting, this book provides life-changing tools to discover your personal ikigai. It will help you find your purpose, improve friendships and keep your passion for life alive.

Of course, we should not forget about the Armenian literature, both classical and modern. We don't want to single out and recommend just one here, because there are really many books worthy of attention.

And what is a holiday without surprises? On February 18th, 19th and 20th in Libruum, Manmar, Book Nook, Gamma, Pen Shop stores, when paying with the Idram Junior application, you can get a surprise gift from Junior. This means that you can buy a gift and get a gift for yourself as well.

Have fun shopping, and may the book you choose really change the life of the gift recipient and become one of the best books they've read.

