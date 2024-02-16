Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   16 February 2024

2024 European Wrestling Championships: Armenian team 3rd in medal count

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Greco-Roman Wrestling Team finished 3rd in the team ranking at the 2024 European Wrestling Championships in Bucharest with 3 medals.

Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan won his 7th gold at the European championships. Malkhas Amoyan took his 3rd bronze. Manvel Khachatryan also won bronze.








