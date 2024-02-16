Official opening ceremony of Armenian office in Luxembourg held with the participation of FMs of both countries

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. In Luxembourg, with the participation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Xavier Bettel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Luxembourg, the official opening ceremony of the office of Armenia in Luxembourg was held, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The flag of Armenia was raised by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, followed by playing of the national anthems of Armenia and Luxembourg.