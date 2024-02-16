Prospects of return of the Armenian population to Karabakh under discussion-Zakharova

MOSCOW, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Preparations for the next Russian-Azerbaijani contacts continue regarding the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing Wednesday.

"Among the issues discussed are the prospects of the return of the Armenian population to Karabakh, with proper provision of their rights and security, the organization of joint patrols, the protection of monuments of cultural, historical and religious heritage," said the official representative of the Russian MFA, adding that the contacts are formed on a constructive basis and have a periodic nature.