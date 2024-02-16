Armenia becomes first country in the region to join ENPE as observer

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor-General’s Office of the Republic of Armenia has been included in the European Network of Prosecutors for the Environment (ENPE) as an observer.

Armenia is now the only country in the region to have an observer status in ENPE.

ENPE seeks to: • support the operative work of environmental prosecutors; • promote the exchange of information and experience of the enforcement and prosecution of environmental crime between members; • foster knowledge of environmental law among prosecutors and promote the development of environmental criminal law as an integral part of criminal law enforcement generally; • share experience of investigations, prosecutions and sanctions in the field of environmental criminal law; • contribute to better understanding, implementation and enforcement of environmental criminal law; • encourage and support co-operation between Members and facilitate capacity building in relation to the prevention and prosecution of environmental crime; • facilitate collection of data about environmental crime across Europe and enforcement action taken in relation to environmental crime; • identify and develop good, and whenever possible, best practice, for successful prosecutions and produce guidance, tools, common standards and approaches to the prosecution of environmental offences; • share training programmes in relation to environmental criminal law.

The network has over 60 members and observers (UK, France, Ireland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland and others).