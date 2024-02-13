Armenia's Malkhas Amoyan will fight for the third European gold

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Armenian Greco-Roman wrestling team Malkhas Amoyan has reached the finals of the European Championship held in Bucharest, the capital of Romania, and will fight for the third championship.

In the semi-finals, Malkhas Amoyan (77 kg) competed with Moldavian Alexandrin Gutu and won 2:1.

Amoyan's opponent in the final will be Turkish Emre Basar.

In the semi-final of the 55 kg weight category, Manvel Khachatryan, a member of the Armenian national team, competed against Artem Dileanu, representing Moldova.

The match ended with a score of 2:2, and since the last point was scored by the athlete from Moldova, he reached the final. Manvel Khachatryan will compete for the bronze medal of the European Championship. The match will take place on February 13.