Pashinyan sends congratulatory message to the newly elected Prime Minister of Georgia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on the occasion of assuming the post of the Head of the Government, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The message states: "I warmly congratulate you on assuming the position of the Head of the Government of Georgia and wish you success in serving this important and responsible mission for the benefit of Georgia and the Georgian people.

The development and deepening of multifaceted cooperation with friendly Georgia is one of the priorities of the Armenian government's foreign policy.

I believe that establishing a strategic partnership between the Republic of Armenia and Georgia will reveal new horizons for further expanding bilateral cooperation in all fields.

I reaffirm the readiness of the Armenian government and myself to cooperate closely with your government for the benefit of our countries and brotherly peoples."