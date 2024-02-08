Iranian Guards adviser killed in Israeli strike on Damascus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A military advisor of the Islamic Republic of Iran was killed as a result of an Israeli missile attack on a residential neighborhood in the suburbs of Damascus, Mehr News Agency reports, citing Iran's Embassy in Syria.

“IRGC military advisor Saeed Alidadi was martyred during the Israeli regime's airstrikes on Syria on Friday,” reports the agency.

The Syrian air defense systems managed to down several Israeli missiles, the sources added.