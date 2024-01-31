Armenia’s foreign trade reached over $20,7 billion in 2023
YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign trade turnover reached over $20,7 billion in 2023, growing 46% compared to 2022, according to the Statistical Committee.
Exports in 2023 grew 55,3% and reached $8,4 billion.
Import volumes reached $12,3 billion – a 40,2% growth.
