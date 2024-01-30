Lawmaker seeks airtime restrictions for gangster films

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. A Member of Parliament has drafted legislation seeking to introduce airtime restrictions for mafia films and series citing what he describes as 'negative impact' of such movies on children.

Civil Contract Party MP Artur Hovhannisyan wants to ban the broadcasting of ‘films and series promoting criminal subculture” from 06:00 until 00:00.

At a committee hearing in parliament, the lawmaker argued that the broadcasting of such films must be restricted as much as the law allows it.

He said that such films have a “negative impact” on minors.

Such films, according to the MP, contain ‘vulgarity and profanity’ and reject moral norms and promote ‘indecent lifestyle, devalue the role of education and discipline’ and lead to the ‘glorification’ of criminal lifestyle.