Armenian Air Force holds training flights in Lori province

Armenian Air Force holds training flights in Lori province

YEREVAN, JANUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Air Force conducted training flights on January 24 in Lori province, the Ministry of Defense spokesperson Aram Torosyan announced on social media.








