New office of Honorary Consulate of Italy opens in Gyumri

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The new office of the Honorary Consulate of Italy has been opened in Gyumri.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to the Republic of Armenia Alfonso Di Rizzo, Deputy Governor of the region of Shirak Anna Martikyan, officials of the governor's office, Italy's Honorary Consul in Gyumri Massimiliano Floriani, the Honorary Consul of Germany in Gyumri Alexan Ter-Minasyan, intellectuals and guests, the Office of the Governor of Shirak said.

On behalf of the governor of Shirak Mushegh Muradyan, the deputy governor Anna Martikyan welcomed the attendees and wished the consulate effective work, emphasizing the need to deepen decentralized cooperation between the two friendly countries. Subsequently, the deputy governor and staff officials attended the 'Gran Duo Italiano' concert organized by the embassy.