Armenian President meets with Iranian FM in Davos

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian during the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Iranian Embassy in Armenia said on X.

The embassy said that during the meeting the Iranian FM “emphasized the importance of preserving historic routes of connectivity and absence of geopolitical changes in the process of the developments in the Caucasus.”