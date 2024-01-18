Armenian, Portuguese justice ministers discuss cooperation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Justice Grigor Minasyan has met with Portugal’s Minister of Justice Catarina Sarmento e Castro within the framework of the European Public Law Organization’s Global Rule of Law Commission annual meeting in Portugal.

Minasyan and his Portuguese counterpart discussed possible directions of cooperation in the justice sector. Particularly, the sides discussed Portugal’s advanced experience in digitization and the correctional sector, the Ministry of Justice said in a readout. Directions of possible cooperation in the sector of mediation as alternative mechanism of dispute resolution were also discussed.

A number of issues of mutual interest in the justice sector were also discussed. An agreement was reached to deepen cooperation.