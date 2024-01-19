Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece will pay an official visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece George Gerapetritis on January 10 will pay an official visit to Armenia, the foreign ministry said.

According to the source, on January 10, the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Greece will take place at the MFA of Armenia, followed by a joint press conference.








