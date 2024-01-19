U.S. says Russia doesn’t prevent it from conducting diplomatic efforts for Armenia- Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The United States will continue conducting "important diplomatic efforts" for Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Russia doesn’t prevent it from doing so, United States Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

“Russia does not in any way prevent us from conducting the important diplomatic efforts we think are necessary for Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we will continue to pursue them,” Miller said at a press briefing when asked to comment on Russia’s statement calling on other countries not to interfere in the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process.

Asked on a possible Armenia-Azerbaijan foreign ministerial meeting in Washington, Miller said the State Department will make an announcement whenever such a meeting is scheduled.