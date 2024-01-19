Security Council Secretary, Iranian FM discuss Crossroads of Peace project

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan has met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Yerevan.

Grigoryan and Amir-Abdollahian “were pleased to underscore the importance of the continuity of high-level political dialogue developed on the basis of mutual respect between the two friendly countries and millennia-old brotherhood of the two peoples,” the Office of the Security Council said in a press release.

Issues pertaining to bilateral economic and security relations were discussed, and the sides attached importance to the deepening of Armenia-Iran partnership in this context, as well as the implementation of effective steps in the direction of fulfilling agreements in that direction.

The sides also discussed the Crossroads of Peace project developed by the Armenian government and attached importance to the imperative of having lasting peace in the region.