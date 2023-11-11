300 delegates from about 50 countries to arrive in Armenia, preparations for the OSCE PA session launched
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. In a few days, Yerevan will become the main platform of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the National Assembly of Armenia said.
300 delegates from around 50 countries will arrive in Armenia. The host party is the National Assembly.
The 21st Autumn Meeting of the OSCE PA will be held 18 - 20 November in Yerevan, Armenia.
