Official Opening Ceremony of the World Sambo Championships 2023 takes place in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of the World Sambo Championships 2023 was held in in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan.



The opening ceremony was attended by the Armenian Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Zhanna Andreasyan, Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia Karen Giloyan, Yerevan Mayor Tigran Avinyan, the President of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia Gagik Tsarukyan.



The President of the International Sambo Federation, Vasily Shestakov addressed the attendees with a greeting, assuring that Yerevan would witness a real sports event in the coming days.



In his speech Shestakov noted that more than 500 athletes from 70 countries will compete at the World Sambo Championships 2023.



The President of the Sambo Federation of Armenia Mikayel Hayrapetyan emphasized that the World Sambo Championship is a celebration of peace in Armenia .



"Sambo is a family, a family is strength, and strength is peace. Last year, Armenia hosted the World Sambo Championship among teenagers, youth and young adults, which was also flawlessly held, for which I am grateful to the Armenian Government," said Hayrapetyan.



Minister Zhanna Andreasyan expressed hope that even after the championship, the participants will express willingness to return to Armenia.