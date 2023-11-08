The Prime Minister, together with his wife, attends the funeral service of Matevos Asatryan
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, together with his wife Anna Hakobyan, participated in the funeral service of Matevos Asatryan, MP from the "Civil Contract" faction of the National Assembly, in the St. Astsvatsatsin Church of Kuchak settlement of Aparan community, the Prime Minister’s Office said.
