Europe Region of Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie calls for respect of rights of NK Armenians

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Europe Region assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie (OIF) has adopted a resolution expressing unconditional support to Armenia and particularly the Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Member of the Armenian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of La Francophonie, MP Arman Yeghoyan said in a statement on Tuesday that the resolution stresses the need for respect of the rights of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh and strongly condemns all forms of ethnic cleansing and the destruction of religious and cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Over 100,000 forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh found shelter in Armenia after the September 19 Azeri attack.








All news    

