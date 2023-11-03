Armenian government announces more financial support to forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 3, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is preparing a new support program for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Under the new program, all forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, regardless of age or employment status, will each receive 50,000 drams in November and December to meet their essential needs.

The new support program was announced by Davit Khachatryan, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

The new support program will be confirmed during the Cabinet meeting next week.

The government has already implemented two support programs - a lump sum of 100,000 drams to every NK forcibly displaced person, and, in addition, the government will be providing 50,000 drams to all NK forcibly displaced persons for 6 months for accommodation expenses and utility bills.