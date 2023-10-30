Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 October 2023

Government to aim for 7% growth in 2024

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will aim at ensuring 7% economic growth in 2024, Finance Minister Vahe Hovhannisyan told lawmakers Monday.

“Regarding the predictions of economic growth, given the latest developments we believe that in 2023 we will ensure at least 7,2% economic growth. The budget originally forecast 7%. And for 2024 we continue to target 7% economic growth,” Hovhannisyan said.

The services sector will be the moving force of the growth.

 








