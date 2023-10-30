Prime Minister Pashinyan vows crackdown on possible re-emergence of corruption

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed ‘deep concern’ about reports on possible bribery and corruption still taking place on various levels in the country.

Speaking at a parliamentary committee hearing on the 2024 state budget, Pashinyan reiterated his administration’s unwavering commitment to combating corruption.

He said that no crisis, no turmoil or difficulty is able to anyhow weaken the government’s anti-corruption campaign.

“As you’ve noticed, this is a matter of national security and national interests. At a recent discussion in the Anti-Corruption Committee and the Corruption Prevention Commission, I stressed that today, the fight against corruption is as important for Armenia as it was back in 2018 or 2019. We are deeply concerned about the perceptions that it is possible to solve various issues in Armenia with money and bribes in different places,” Pashinyan said, stressing that the authorities will continue unwavering fight against corruption.

“Any similar case, regardless of it happening by the former or current government circles, must receive a strong, special, and certainly a lawful assessment,” Pashinyan said.