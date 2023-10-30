Hungary wants to open consulate in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Hungary wants to open a consulate in Yerevan, Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártó has said.

Péter Szijjártó announced the intention during a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan. He said he's asked the Armenian FM to greenlight the move.

“I requested permission to open a Hungarian consulate in Yerevan,” the Hungarian FM said at the press conference after his meeting with Mirzoyan.

He also said that the Hungarian authorities will call on Wizz Air to launch flights from Yerevan to Budapest to ensure direct connection between Armenia and Hungary.