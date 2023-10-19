Lithuanian Prime Minister visits TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 19, ARMENPRESS. Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė visited the TUMO Center for Creative Technologies in Yerevan on October 19 to become acquainted with the conditions and opportunities offered in the educational center.

She was accompanied by the Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry Robert Khachatryan during the visit.

Šimonytė arrived in Armenia on October 18. The Lithuanian Prime Minister is scheduled to have meetings with President Vahagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

On October 19, PM Šimonytė visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.