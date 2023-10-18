Anahit Manasyan, Dunja Mijatović continue visiting temporary accommodation of forcibly displaced persons from Karabakh

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 18, ARMENPRESS. The joint visits of Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia Ms. Anahit Manasyan and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Council of Europe Dunja Mijatović to the temporary accommodation of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh continue.



On October 18 Anahit Manasyan and Dunja Mijatović, made a joint visit to the temporary accommodation of people temporarily settled in Kotayk Marz.



105 forcibly displaced persons, including 40 children, are currently living in one of the holiday homes of the enlarged community of Tsaghkadzor.



''Private interviews were held with forcibly displaced persons. They presented the deprivations they suffered and the problems caused by the forced displacement to the Defender and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Council of Europe.



Special attention was paid to issues related to ensuring the rights of children and persons with disabilities," the Human Rights Defender’s Office said in a statement.



In addition, Ms. Anahit Manasyan also visited the temporary accommodation of forcibly displaced persons located in the "University" hotel of Yerevan State University located in Tsaghkadzor, where 167 forcibly displaced persons, including 44 children, are currently staying.



During the meeting their conditions, needs assessment, medical aid and service, food, as well as personal hygiene items provision processes were examined.



As a result of the visit, the problems recorded by the Defender will be summarized and the proposals aimed at solving them will be presented to the competent authorities together with the appropriate analysis.