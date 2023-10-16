Armenia evacuates citizens from Israel

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is organizing a special flight on October 16 from Tel Aviv to Yerevan to evacuate its citizens and their families who are willing to leave Israel as a safety precaution, the foreign ministry said in a statement Monday.

“The flight manifest has been formed based on the applications submitted to the Armenian embassy in Israel and the Armenian Foreign Ministry, based on the chronology, presence of children and the principle of not dividing the families. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, including through the Armenian Embassy in Israel, is monitoring the developments of the situation and will take additional measures when necessary,” the foreign ministry said.

It added that according of the latest information there are no Armenian citizens or ethnic Armenians among those killed or injured in the hostilities.