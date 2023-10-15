Armenia ranked 9th country in the world with lowest crime rate

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. The World Population Review independent international organization has ranked Armenia 9th in the list of countries with lowest crime rate, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

He praised the work of the law enforcement agencies for contributing to the result.

“Of course, the 9th position is a very high indicator, but our minimum plan must be to retain it and further improve this ranking,” Pashinyan added.